Weather Channel Reporters Battered by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Weather Channel reporters take their job seriously ... maybe too seriously, 'cause they were seriously in danger while reporting from the eye of Hurricane Laura, and this intense video proves it. A couple of reporters braved the elements beginning…
The Weather Channel American cable TV channel
Los Angeles settles Weather Channel lawsuit, lets it keep selling location data to advertisersLos Angeles has settled its lawsuit against the operator of The Weather Channel app. The city filed litigation against the company in 2019, alleging that the app..
The Verge
Louisiana State in the southern United States
Shelters fill up fast as Hurricane Laura makes landfall near Texas-Louisiana borderHurricane shelters are being pushed to capacity as thousands of people seek shelter from the onslaught of Hurricane Laura. Moreover, the need for social..
CBS News
Hurricane Laura makes landfall as Category 4 storm, bringing heavy winds and floodingHurricane Laura made landfall in the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm, bringing winds of 120 to 150 miles per hour. Tony Dokoupil, Omar Villafranca, Jonathan..
CBS News
Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm but reduced to a Category 3 quicklyHurricane Laura made landfall near the Texas and Louisiana border as a Category 4 storm but downgraded to a less severe storm within hours.
USATODAY.com
