Weather Channel Reporters Battered by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana

TMZ.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Weather Channel reporters take their job seriously ... maybe too seriously, 'cause they were seriously in danger while reporting from the eye of Hurricane Laura, and this intense video proves it. A couple of reporters braved the elements beginning…
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana

Hurricane Laura slams Louisiana 01:20

 [NFA] Forecasters warned the powerful storm could deliver an "unsurvivable" storm surge. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Shelters fill up fast as Hurricane Laura makes landfall near Texas-Louisiana border

 Hurricane shelters are being pushed to capacity as thousands of people seek shelter from the onslaught of Hurricane Laura. Moreover, the need for social..
CBS News

Hurricane Laura makes landfall as Category 4 storm, bringing heavy winds and flooding

 Hurricane Laura made landfall in the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm, bringing winds of 120 to 150 miles per hour. Tony Dokoupil, Omar Villafranca, Jonathan..
CBS News

Hurricane Laura made landfall as a Category 4 storm but reduced to a Category 3 quickly

 Hurricane Laura made landfall near the Texas and Louisiana border as a Category 4 storm but downgraded to a less severe storm within hours.
 
USATODAY.com

Millions in Hurricane Laura's path [Video]

Millions in Hurricane Laura's path

Chris Davis reports from Rayne, Louisiana as Hurricane Laura moves inward.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:13Published
Tracking the Tropics | August 27 Morning Update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | August 27 Morning Update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:46Published
Louisiana resident drives through strong winds as Hurricane Laura makes landfall [Video]

Louisiana resident drives through strong winds as Hurricane Laura makes landfall

The Category 4 Hurricane Laura has made landfall in Cameron, Louisiana and brought heavy 150mph wind and rain to the state on August 27.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published

Hurricane Laura ‘will cause unsurvivable storm surge’

Hurricane Laura ‘will cause unsurvivable storm surge’ More than half a million people have been told to get out of the path of Hurricane Laura Hurricane Laura is expected to cause an "unsurvivable" storm surge,...
WorldNews Also reported by •USATODAY.comDeutsche Welle

'Unsurvivable' storm surge feared as Hurricane Laura strengthens to Cat 4

'Unsurvivable' storm surge feared as Hurricane Laura strengthens to Cat 4 Lake Charles, United States (AFP) Aug 27, 2020 Hurricane Laura was barreling towards the coast of the southern US states of Louisiana and Texas on Wednesday...
Terra Daily Also reported by •The VergeCBS NewsMediaiteUSATODAY.com

Laura Makes Landfall In Louisiana As Category 4 Storm

Laura Makes Landfall In Louisiana As Category 4 Storm Watch VideoHurricane Laura made landfall early Thursday morning in southwestern Louisiana as a Category 4 storm. It brought with it maximum sustained winds of...
Newsy Also reported by •USATODAY.comWorldNewscbs4.comCBS NewsFOXNews.comZee News

