NBA Players Bringing 'List of Actionable Items' to League In Order to Resume Play

TMZ.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
There's still hope the NBA players and league execs can work out a plan to save the season ... with players compiling a list of "actionable items" they want the NBA to endorse in order to proceed. A high-ranking NBA source tells us ... the feeling…
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
Multiple NFL Teams Cancel Practice to Focus on Social Justice

 Several NFL teams -- including the NY Jets and the Indianapolis Colts -- are canceling practice Thursday so players can focus on social justice issues. Just one..
TMZ.com

Barack Obama Praises NBA Player Boycott, You're Great Role Models!

 Barack Obama says he "commends" the NBA players who participated in Wednesday's "boycott" -- saying they're setting a great example for the rest of the country...
TMZ.com

Eye Opener: Hurricane Laura makes landfall with 150 mph winds

 Hurricane Laura has begun pounding the Gulf Coast with winds of up to 150 miles per hour. Also, pro athletes stood together to protest racial violence with NBA,..
CBS News

Here is what we know about the NBA restart after Wednesday's postponed playoff games

 Is the NBA season still on? What about Thursday's playoff games? What's next for the players and league? Here is what we know.
USATODAY.com

Kenny Smith Walks Off ‘Inside the NBA’ Set to Stand With NBA Players’ Protests Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Kenny Smith Walks Off ‘Inside the NBA’ Set to Stand With NBA Players’ Protests Over Jacob Blake Shooting At the beginning of TNT’s “Inside the NBA” covering the boycott movement by NBA teams started by the Milwaukee Bucks, Kenny Smith walked off the set in a...
The Wrap Also reported by •WorldNewsDaily StarCBC.ca

Sources: NBA Board of Govs, players set meetings

 The NBA's Board of Governors and the players still inside the NBA's bubble will both meet at 11 a.m. Thursday as both sides continue to discuss how to proceed...
ESPN

