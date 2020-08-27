|
NBA Players Bringing 'List of Actionable Items' to League In Order to Resume Play
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
There's still hope the NBA players and league execs can work out a plan to save the season ... with players compiling a list of "actionable items" they want the NBA to endorse in order to proceed. A high-ranking NBA source tells us ... the feeling…
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
National Basketball Association North American professional sports league
Multiple NFL Teams Cancel Practice to Focus on Social JusticeSeveral NFL teams -- including the NY Jets and the Indianapolis Colts -- are canceling practice Thursday so players can focus on social justice issues. Just one..
TMZ.com
Barack Obama Praises NBA Player Boycott, You're Great Role Models!Barack Obama says he "commends" the NBA players who participated in Wednesday's "boycott" -- saying they're setting a great example for the rest of the country...
TMZ.com
Eye Opener: Hurricane Laura makes landfall with 150 mph windsHurricane Laura has begun pounding the Gulf Coast with winds of up to 150 miles per hour. Also, pro athletes stood together to protest racial violence with NBA,..
CBS News
Here is what we know about the NBA restart after Wednesday's postponed playoff gamesIs the NBA season still on? What about Thursday's playoff games? What's next for the players and league? Here is what we know.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this