Coast Guard Shoots at Shark Stalking Swimmers
Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Every week is Shark Week for the United States Coast Guard ... a shark was stalking a ton of swimmers in the ocean, and a hail of bullets saved the day!!! Check out this video from the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball deployed near Hawaii ... there are…
United States Coast Guard Coastal defense, search & rescue, and law enforcement branch of the United States Armed Forces
Dramatic shark sighting ends coast guards' swim
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:55Published
Twin tropical storms menace Caribbean & U.S.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 00:42Published
Hawaii State in the United States
Coronavirus updates: CDC updates testing guidelines for asymptomatic people; Hawaii issues stay-at-home order in OahuThe CDC updated its testing guidelines. New research tracks 'superspreading events.' Oahu under stay-at-home orders. Latest COVID-19 news.
USATODAY.com
US Postal Service: Three states sue Trump governmentHawaii, New Jersey and New York are suing the Trump administration over alleged "partisan meddling".
BBC News
New Virus Hot Spots: U.S. Islands from Hawaii to Puerto RicoU.S. islands in the Caribbean and the Pacific have growing cases of the coronavirus, which can spike even in places far removed from urban centers when controls..
NYTimes.com
