Coast Guard Shoots at Shark Stalking Swimmers

TMZ.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Every week is Shark Week for the United States Coast Guard ... a shark was stalking a ton of swimmers in the ocean, and a hail of bullets saved the day!!! Check out this video from the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball deployed near Hawaii ... there are…
Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Published
News video: Coast Guard rescues 17 from flaming yacht off coast of Sardinia

Coast Guard rescues 17 from flaming yacht off coast of Sardinia 00:50

 Dramatic footage shot by the Italian coast guard showed a burning yacht sinking below the surface of the Mediterannean Sea, off the coast of Sardinia.

United States Coast Guard

Dramatic shark sighting ends coast guards' swim [Video]

Dramatic shark sighting ends coast guards' swim

Coast guards enjoying a swim in the ocean are forced to scramble to safetyafter a shark is spotted. Crew members aboard the US Coast Guard CutterKimball fired warning shots to deter the animal as it circled in the Pacific.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:55Published
Twin tropical storms menace Caribbean & U.S. [Video]

Twin tropical storms menace Caribbean & U.S.

Tropical Storm Marco could hit Louisiana with hurricane-force winds as Tropical Storm Laura moves through the Dominican Republic toward the Gulf of Mexico. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 00:42Published

Hawaii

Coronavirus updates: CDC updates testing guidelines for asymptomatic people; Hawaii issues stay-at-home order in Oahu

 The CDC updated its testing guidelines. New research tracks 'superspreading events.' Oahu under stay-at-home orders. Latest COVID-19 news.
 
USATODAY.com

US Postal Service: Three states sue Trump government

 Hawaii, New Jersey and New York are suing the Trump administration over alleged "partisan meddling".
BBC News

New Virus Hot Spots: U.S. Islands from Hawaii to Puerto Rico

 U.S. islands in the Caribbean and the Pacific have growing cases of the coronavirus, which can spike even in places far removed from urban centers when controls..
NYTimes.com

Swimmer approaches great white shark in deep waters off California coast [Video]

Swimmer approaches great white shark in deep waters off California coast

This is the moment one fearless swimmer directly approached a great white shark off the coast of Santa Barbara, California. Unnerving drone footage from August 16 shows the close encounter. The..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 08:05Published
Coast Guard searching for plane that flew under Mackinac Bridge [Video]

Coast Guard searching for plane that flew under Mackinac Bridge

The U.S. Coast Guard and Michigan State Police are searching for a plane that flew under the Mackinac Bridge.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:52Published
Coast Guard Rescues 6 Off Coast Of Virginia After Boat Overturns In Atlantic [Video]

Coast Guard Rescues 6 Off Coast Of Virginia After Boat Overturns In Atlantic

The US. Coast Guard has rescued six people after a boat overturned off the coast of Virginia.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:31Published

Native Hawaiian Tiger Cowries Eat Alien Invasive Species

Native Hawaiian Tiger Cowries Eat Alien Invasive Species Researchers at the University of Hawaii (UH) at Mānoa's Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology (HIMB) have just discovered that the Hawaiian tiger cowrie (Leho-kiko...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Bitcoin Magazine

Hawaii Economic Association webinar to focus on Hawaii housing during Covid

 University of Hawaii professor Philip Garboden will also discuss the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on and small businesses, and also opportunities to develop...
bizjournals Also reported by •SeekingAlpha

Dozens of WWII veterans to gather in Hawaii amid pandemic

 PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (AP) — Several dozen aging U.S. veterans, including some who were in Tokyo Bay as swarms of warplanes buzzed overhead and nations...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •bizjournals

