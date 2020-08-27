Global  
 

'Scooby-Doo' Co-Creator Joe Ruby Dead at 87

TMZ.com Thursday, 27 August 2020 ()
Scooby, Shaggy, Velma, Fred and Daphne are in mourning ... 'Scooby-Doo' co-creator Joe Ruby has died. The animation writer and TV executive who co-created the famous cartoon series "Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?" died Wednesday in Westlake Village, CA
