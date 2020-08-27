'Scooby-Doo' Co-Creator Joe Ruby Dead at 87

No Good Deed? California Firefighters Beg Residents To Stop 'Helping'



With hundreds of fires blazing across California, firefighters are strapped for both resources and manpower. In response, residents have organized to put out flames themselves in a large swath of land burning south of San Francisco. HuffPost reports the homeowners are defending their homes, despite orders to evacuate and pleas by officials to get out of danger. But CalFires has repeatedly warned that it’s not safe.

