Katy Perry Made Major Pregnancy Diet Shifts, Stuck with Postmates

TMZ.com Friday, 28 August 2020 ()
New mom Katy Perry's got sushi-on-the-brain now, but she effectively booted it from her diet during her pregnancy by adding a few new faves to her takeout orders. KP called on the good folks at Postmates 25 times while she was carrying Daisy Dove…
