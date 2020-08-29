Daily Express Megan Markle obsession makes Princess Diana statue blush

Saturday, 29 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

“Brought back together by mum,” says the Daily Mirror. It’s a story about Prince Wills and Harry Baseball Cap. A royal insider says moves to erect a statue to Princess Diana to mark what wold have been her 60th birthday will “help to heal old wounds”. The Express guesses that Wills and Harry will both be in attendance when the statue is unveiled. And Meghan Markle might be there, too. Today the Express has a scoop: “Meghan Markle’s obsession with Princess Diana exposed by former childhood friend”:



That just one of many Meghan Markle stories published by the Daily Express today – move that cold be called obsessive:



No fewer than 13 stories today on Meghan Markle – that’s not including the many more Express articles than namecheck her for SEO purposes.



As for being obsessed with Diana, well…



Such are the facts…