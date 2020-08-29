Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBA and 'Survivor' Star Cliff Robinson Dead at 53

TMZ.com Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Cliff Robinson, the longtime NBA player who also appeared on "Survivor" has died. The cause of death was not revealed, but in 2017 Cliff suffered a brain hemorrhage. We don't know if that was a factor in his death. Cliff played in the NBA for 18…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Ex-UConn star, top NBA sixth man Cliff Robinson dies at 53

Ex-UConn star, top NBA sixth man Cliff Robinson dies at 53 00:20

 No cause of death was given, though former Huskies coach Jim Calhoun said Robinson had a stroke 2 1/2 years ago.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Clifford Robinson (basketball, born 1966) American basketball player

Former NBA All-Star Cliff Robinson has died at 53

 "The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person," UConn Men's Basketball tweeted.
CBS News

Clifford Robinson, who played 18 years in the NBA, dies at 53

 Clifford Robinson, a former center, power forward and small forward during his 18-year NBA career, has died at 53. He was an All-Star in 1994.
USATODAY.com

National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie speaks on possible NFL boycotts: 'If we have to sacrifice, we have to sacrifice'

 Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie is bracing for a similar boycott by NFL players that started with the NBA and spread across the sports landscape.
USATODAY.com

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 8/30

 Guest host: Lee Cowan. In our cover story, Cowan looks at the use of “less-lethal” weapons by police against protesters. Also: Martha Teichner digs into..
CBS News

Sports world comes together to fight racial injustice

 CBS News special correspondent and host of "The NFL Today" James Brown on the nationwide boycott by some of the top NBA and MLB teams in response to the shooting..
CBS News

In conversation: Stephen Curry

 With this team, the Golden State Warriors, out of this year's playoffs, NBA star Stephen Curry has more time to spend with his children – and to watch..
CBS News

The "underrated" Stephen Curry

 With this team, the Golden State Warriors, out of this year's playoffs, the NBA star talks about having more time to spend with his children, his Underrated Book..
CBS News

Survivor (American TV series) Survivor (American TV series) American version of the international Survivor reality competition television franchise

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sneaker Expert Breaks Down the NBA's 9 Greatest Sneakers Ever [Video]

Sneaker Expert Breaks Down the NBA's 9 Greatest Sneakers Ever

SLAM Magazine's Max Resetar is an NBA sneaker connoisseur. Join him as he breaks down the NBA's greatest all-time sneakers, including Michael Jordan's Air Jordan XI "Concord," LeBron James' Nike LeBron..

Credit: GQ     Duration: 18:50Published

Tweets about this

foggybottomgal

FoggyBottomGal ™️ In 1991, ex-NBA player Craig Hodges sought similar game boycott — but had little support https://t.co/6o9JkYdksp via @USATODAY 43 minutes ago

southsider4

ron willis RT @usatodaynba: In 1991, former NBA player Craig Hodges sought a similar game protest but found little support. https://t.co/yBTHK71G8K 2 hours ago

bokertov27

Kenahora In 1991, ex-NBA player Craig Hodges sought similar game boycott — but had little support ●Easy to twist the story.… https://t.co/tEhb1dbjAW 2 hours ago

LasVegasVans

United Van Rentals In 1991, ex-NBA player Craig Hodges sought similar game boycott — but had little support united van rentals https://t.co/SpAbaw25KV 2 hours ago

usatodaynba

USA TODAY NBA In 1991, former NBA player Craig Hodges sought a similar game protest but found little support. https://t.co/yBTHK71G8K 2 hours ago

HedgeBz

HEDGE accordingly📈 In 1991, ex-NBA player Craig Hodges sought similar game boycott — but had little support https://t.co/r9WvMMSw1T ##Sports 6 hours ago

politicalHEDGE

Political HEDGE In 1991, ex-NBA player Craig Hodges sought similar game boycott — but had little support https://t.co/Bx2HroFmli 7 hours ago