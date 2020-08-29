|
NBA and 'Survivor' Star Cliff Robinson Dead at 53
Saturday, 29 August 2020 ()
Cliff Robinson, the longtime NBA player who also appeared on "Survivor" has died. The cause of death was not revealed, but in 2017 Cliff suffered a brain hemorrhage. We don't know if that was a factor in his death. Cliff played in the NBA for 18…
