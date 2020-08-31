Global  
 

White Cop in SC Suspended for Saying N-Word Twice on Video

TMZ.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
A white police officer in South Carolina dropped the n-word twice during an absurd argument -- claiming he was justified to say it because a Black man used it, and now he's been suspended. The cop -- Sgt. Chad Walker -- went on a tirade against a…
