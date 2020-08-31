Global  
 

Kid Rock and Loretta Lynn Get 'Married'

TMZ.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Kid Rock is off the market again ... he just got "married" to Loretta Lynn!!! The rocker and 88-year-old country music legend got crazy over the weekend after Loretta's friends renewed their vows ... Loretta was in a wedding veil, and Kid Rock…
