Nick Saban Leads Alabama Football Team In Social Justice March on Campus

TMZ.com Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
Nick Saban put on his walking shoes and got to marching Monday -- leading the Alabama football team in a social justice demonstration on campus. Saban, decked out in white polo, grey pants and a COVID mask, charged through Tuscaloosa from the…
Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published
News video: Oakland Police Clash With Jacob Blake Protesters For Third Night Since Wednesday

Oakland Police Clash With Jacob Blake Protesters For Third Night Since Wednesday 00:39

 Juliette Goodrich reports on police being pelted with rocks and water bottles in skirmishes with protesters during social justice march (8-29-2020)

