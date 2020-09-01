Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maurice Jones-Drew 'Stunned' By Jags' Fournette Cut, 'How Are You Better w/o Him?!'

TMZ.com Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Jaguars legend Maurice Jones-Drew says he was straight-up "shocked" to see the team cut Leonard Fournette ... telling TMZ Sports he has no idea how the move improves Jacksonville's roster. "Leonard Fournette is one of their best players on their…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Maurice Jones-Drew Maurice Jones-Drew American football running back


Jacksonville Jaguars Jacksonville Jaguars National Football League franchise in Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville Jaguars release running back Leonard Fournette

 The Jaguars are parting ways with Leonard Fournette, the No. 4 pick in the 2017 NFL draft, after three seasons. He had 1,152 yards last season.
USATODAY.com

Leonard Fournette Leonard Fournette American football running back

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians not concerned about adding Fournette [Video]

Bucs head coach Bruce Arians not concerned about adding Fournette

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians doesn't mind having extra running backs to choose from. Especially not when one of them is Leonard Fournette.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:33Published

Jacksonville, Florida Jacksonville, Florida Largest city in Florida

Back To The Light? Florida Teacher Pens Own Obit In Protest [Video]

Back To The Light? Florida Teacher Pens Own Obit In Protest

Whitney Reddick teaches special education in Jacksonville, Florida, and has a definite opinion about going back to the classroom. Duval County public schools are slated to reopen next Thursday with both in-person and remote learning options for students. According to HuffPost, Reddick responded by writing and posting her own obituary to Facebook. In it, she proclaims that she died 'while alone in isolation and on a ventilator at a Duval county hospital' last week at age 33.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published
Florida missing child alert issued for Jacksonville 9-month-old [Video]

Florida missing child alert issued for Jacksonville 9-month-old

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child alert for a Jacksonville 9-month-old early Monday morning. Story: https://wfts.tv/3foD7AX

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:16Published
Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention [Video]

Trump calls off Florida segment of Republican National Convention

US President Donald Trump has scrapped plans for a four-night RepublicanNational Convention celebration in Florida that had been set to draw more than10,000 people to a pandemic hot spot to mark his renomination. Mr Trump hadalready moved the convention’s public events out of North Carolina because ofvirus concerns. But the spiking virus shifted south, too, and the plannedgathering in Jacksonville increasingly appeared to be both a health andpolitical risk.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

TMZ TMZ American celebrity tabloid news website based in Los Angeles.

Ben Crump Says Dijon Kizzee Killing Evidence of Systemic Racism Pandemic

 Black Americans are in the midst of 2 pandemics -- COVID-19 and the systemic racism that took root 401 years ago ... so says civil rights attorney Ben Crump. Ben..
TMZ.com

Lovie Smith's Son Mikal Arrested, Accused of Pimping in Arizona

 Mikal Smith -- son of ex-NFL head coach Lovie Smith -- was arrested in Arizona this week after officials say he's been pimping, TMZ Sports has learned. The..
TMZ.com

Top NBA Prospect Cole Anthony Down To Help Rebuild Knicks, 'It'd Be Cool!'

 Top NBA draft prospect Cole Anthony ain't running from the dumpster fire that is the Knicks ... in fact, the former UNC star says he'd embrace being selected by..
TMZ.com

'License to Kill' Host Terry Dubrow Warns About Doctors Going Off Deep End

 Dr. Terry Dubrow says a truly brilliant doctor isn't always a good thing, because some of them use that genius for evil ... something he's learned in his new TV..
TMZ.com

Taryn Manning Embracing 'Karen' Movie Role to Show Need for Change

 Taryn Manning is so sick and tired of the Karens of the world ... she's ready to play one in an effort to bring their racist behavior to a screeching halt. The..
TMZ.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this