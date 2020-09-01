Maurice Jones-Drew 'Stunned' By Jags' Fournette Cut, 'How Are You Better w/o Him?!'

Back To The Light? Florida Teacher Pens Own Obit In Protest



Whitney Reddick teaches special education in Jacksonville, Florida, and has a definite opinion about going back to the classroom. Duval County public schools are slated to reopen next Thursday with both in-person and remote learning options for students. According to HuffPost, Reddick responded by writing and posting her own obituary to Facebook. In it, she proclaims that she died 'while alone in isolation and on a ventilator at a Duval county hospital' last week at age 33.

