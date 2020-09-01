Adele: Bantu Knots fail to distract editors from her stomach and breasts Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

· · · Jerry Sadowitz once told a rude joke about Princess Diana, lampooning the obsession with women’s looks and fashion choices: “Breaking News – Princess Diana has put her hair in a bun and her **** in a toaster.” Adele has put her hair in Bantu knots and her body in a bikini. “Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London GBJM,” said Adele as she brought a bit of carnival to her garden in Beverly Hills.



First the hair, which has upset a few people on Twitter. Billboard says, “The singer’s hair was intricately twisted in a style similar to Bantu knots, adorned with bright yellow feathers behind her head.” Sky tells readers that there were Bantu Knots, “a traditional African hairstyle in which the hair is twisted into a series of small coiled buns.” Just the thing to join in the celebration of Caribbean and Black culture. Unless you have the blinkers on:







If 2020 couldn't get anymore bizarre, Adele is giving us Bantu knots and cultural appropriation that nobody asked for.



This officially marks all of the top white women in pop as problematic.



Hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/N9CqPqh7GX



— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) August 30, 2020







That tweet from the “CEO of Ernest Media Empire” was out of kilter with most people, whose views can be summed up best by Ciku Muiruri:



And in the UK:







Poppycock! This humbug totally misses the spirit of Notting Hill Carnival and the tradition of “ dress up” or “ masquerade” Adele was born and raised in Tottenham she gets it more than most. Thank you Adele. Forget the Haters. https://t.co/sabpPPRtID



— David Lammy (@DavidLammy) August 31, 2020







The Times now steps in: “Cultural appropriation describes borrowing styles or items which are significant in a culture that is not theirs.” Did Adele seek permission to do her hair and wear a Jamaican flag bikini? And if she did, which body did she submit her out fit to for official approval? Says Naomi Campbell: “She looks hot. As a Jamaican girl myself, my girl has grown up in black culture. People forget she’s from Tottenham.” What if Adele was from rural Hampshire?



Matthew Phillip, executive director of the carnival, tells The Observer: “Yes, we say



But bigger news than Adele’s hair is her weight:



·



