Niecy Nash releases rainbow of joy with announcement of surprise wedding to musician Jessica Betts Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Niecy Nash popped up in the middle of a dire week to release a rainbow of joy on us, literally and metaphorically.She married musician Jessica Betts and the surprise was full of glory and elation. Look at how happy they look!!!!! This post also served as Niecy’s public coming out party and she dress... 👓 View full article

