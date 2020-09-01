Niecy Nash releases rainbow of joy with announcement of surprise wedding to musician Jessica Betts
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 () Niecy Nash popped up in the middle of a dire week to release a rainbow of joy on us, literally and metaphorically.She married musician Jessica Betts and the surprise was full of glory and elation. Look at how happy they look!!!!! This post also served as Niecy’s public coming out party and she dress...
Actor and comedian Niecy Nash announced on Monday that she was newly married to singer and songwriter Jessica Betts. Previously, Nash had been married for 13 years to ordained minister Don Nash, whom she divorced in June 2007. According to HuffPost, the pair shares three children: Dominic, Donielle...