Naomi Osaka Wears Breonna Taylor Mask to U.S. Open, More Tributes Planned
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka wore a Breonna Taylor tribute mask to her 1st round match at the U.S. Open on Monday ... and says she's got more tributes planned. The 22-year-old has been very outspoken about social justice issues lately -- and even…
Naomi Osaka Tennis player
US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September
