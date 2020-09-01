Global  
 

Naomi Osaka Wears Breonna Taylor Mask to U.S. Open, More Tributes Planned

Tuesday, 1 September 2020
Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka wore a Breonna Taylor tribute mask to her 1st round match at the U.S. Open on Monday ... and says she's got more tributes planned. The 22-year-old has been very outspoken about social justice issues lately -- and even…
News video: Jamal Murray Pays Tribute to Breonna Taylor After Scoring 50 Points Against Jazz

Jamal Murray Pays Tribute to Breonna Taylor After Scoring 50 Points Against Jazz 01:12

 Murray had his second 50-point game of the NBA playoffs Sunday night. leading the Denver Nuggets to a 119-107 win over the Utah Jazz.

