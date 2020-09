Lana Condor and Noah Centineo in Vancouver for To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean reshoots Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Lana Condor and Noah Centineo were spotted heading to dinner together in Vancouver yesterday. They are apparently doing reshoots for To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean, the third and final installment in the series. Principle photography wrapped a year ago and the second movie came out i... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Noah Centineo Is Back On 'To All The Boys' Set, Hopes He Can Still Act Noah Centineo is back to work on To All The Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean! The 24-year-old actor is in Vancouver to do re-shoots for the third movie in the...

Just Jared Jr 1 week ago





Tweets about this