Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton arrive in Venice ahead of the Venice Film Festival opening gala tonight Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

The Venice Film Festival opens tomorrow and here are Cate Blanchett and Tilda Swinton arriving ahead of the opening night gala. It feels so weird to be posting photos from a festival arrival – even though, around this time of year, this is what we do here. We see shots of celebrities on speedboats p... 👓 View full article

