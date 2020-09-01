|
Chadwick Boseman's Jackie Robinson Biopic, '42,' To Return To Theaters After Death
Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Chadwick Boseman fans will be able to see his iconic performance as Jackie Robinson on the big screen one last time ... with "42" getting re-released days after his tragic death. Boseman's main role as the baseball hero was one of his first major…
