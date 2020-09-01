Global  
 

Chadwick Boseman's Jackie Robinson Biopic, '42,' To Return To Theaters After Death

TMZ.com Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Chadwick Boseman fans will be able to see his iconic performance as Jackie Robinson on the big screen one last time ... with "42" getting re-released days after his tragic death. Boseman's main role as the baseball hero was one of his first major…
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Chadwick Boseman Has Passed

Chadwick Boseman Has Passed 00:38

 'Black Panther' fans are in shock from the announcement of the death of Chadwick Boseman. He was 43. According to CNN, Boseman died after a four year battle with colon cancer. Boseman made a career of playing real-life Black historical figures including Jackie Robinson, James Brown, and Thurgood...

