Patrick Mahomes Proposes To GF Brittany Matthews With Massive Diamond
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Patrick Mahomes wasn't the only one in his household to get a massive ring on Tuesday ... the superstar QB just proposed to his longtime GF, Brittany Matthews, with a diamond that's bigger than her knuckle!!! Mahomes surprised his lady with a…
