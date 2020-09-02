BTS holds press conference to mark historic accomplishment of "Dynamite" reaching #1 on Billboard Hot 100
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () As mentioned earlier this week, BTS’s “Dynamite” hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, a historic accomplishment. RM, Jin, Suga, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are now the first all-Korean artists to claim the title – and it happened on Jungkook’s birthday so it’s been a balls-out celebration ever since....
Billboard's Tetris Kelly sat down with BTS to talk about the group's first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with "Dynamite," how they celebrated Jungkook's birthday and their iconic 2020 VMAs performance.