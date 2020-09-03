Review: Charlie Kaufman's I’m Thinking of Ending Things is an existential pretzel Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Charlie Kaufman’s latest film, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, is an existential pretzel, as all of Kaufman’s films are. The terrible existence of other people preoccupies Kaufman, and in Ending Things he presumes the worst of his protagonist in a most insidious way. Adapted by Kaufman from Iain Reid... Charlie Kaufman’s latest film, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, is an existential pretzel, as all of Kaufman’s films are. The terrible existence of other people preoccupies Kaufman, and in Ending Things he presumes the worst of his protagonist in a most insidious way. Adapted by Kaufman from Iain Reid... 👓 View full article

