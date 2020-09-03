What Else for September 3, 2020 Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

As I mentioned earlier in the Beyoncé post, we’re going dark tomorrow – because it’s her birthday but mostly because we need to rest. “Take a Break!” We’re back to regular schedule after Labour Day on Tuesday! Be safe! Back in the day, I was obsessed with Duran Duran….so much so that I was an offici... 👓 View full article

