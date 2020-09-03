What Else for September 3, 2020

Thursday, 3 September 2020 () As I mentioned earlier in the Beyoncé post, we’re going dark tomorrow – because it’s her birthday but mostly because we need to rest. “Take a Break!” We’re back to regular schedule after Labour Day on Tuesday! Be safe! Back in the day, I was obsessed with Duran Duran….so much so that I was an offici...
When Tana first met Dana, she didn't realize he was actually "Dana Dane" until her cousin reminded her. Find out how their love grew when 'Black Love' returns with a two-hour premiere on September 5 at..