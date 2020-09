Blanco Brown Rushed Into Emergency Surgery Following Head-On Car Crash Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The 'Git Up' singer has undergone a 12-hour operation and is expected to need additional surgeries as he's left with serious injuries following a traffic accident. 👓 View full article

