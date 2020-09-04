|
R. Kelly's Alleged Jail Attacker Identifies Himself
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
R. Kelly's alleged attacker just ID'd himself in court docs, claiming he’s the one who beat up Kelly behind bars ... and he has gang ties and murders on his record. Jeremiah Shane Farmer filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, claiming he’s the…
