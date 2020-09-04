Global  
 

Dana White Asks Trump to Help Save Iranian Wrestling Champ Sentenced to Death

TMZ.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
UFC boss Dana White personally called President Trump to ask for help in saving an Iranian wrestling champ who is set to be executed ... and POTUS has already taken action. As we previously reported, 27-year-old Navid Afkari received TWO death…
Dana White Dana White American mixed martial arts businessman

Dana White Hires Viral Best Buy Security Guard Who Punked Alleged Shoplifter

 When Dana White offered a job to a female Best Buy security guard who manhandled a male alleged shoplifter back in December ... HE WASN'T KIDDING! You remember..
TMZ.com
President of UFC stumps for Trump at convention [Video]

President of UFC stumps for Trump at convention

The head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship says President Donald Trump'scontinued leadership is needed as the coronavirus pandemic persists. DanaWhite said during the Republican National Convention on Thursday night that MrTrump can revamp an economy that has struggled to get back on track during thenation's response.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published

Dana White stumps for Trump at RNC

 UFC president Dana White again has thrown his political support behind Donald Trump, saying, "It's critically important to re-elect President Trump."
USATODAY.com

President Trump, Ivanka Trump, Dana White to Speak During R.N.C.'s Final Night

 On the final night of the Republican National Convention, President Trump will deliver his acceptance speech from the White House’s South Lawn. He’s expected..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

As Others Condemn Putin Critic’s Poisoning, Trump Just Wants to ‘Get Along’

 At a rally on Thursday, President Trump did not mention the dissident Aleksei A. Navalny, or warnings that Moscow is trying to interfere with the election. When..
NYTimes.com
Trump Tells Supporters to Commit Felony by Voting Twice [Video]

Trump Tells Supporters to Commit Felony by Voting Twice

Trump told his supporters to vote twice, once with a mail-in ballot and again at a polling station. He implied that attempting to vote twice will test the security of the mail-in voting system. “Send it in early and then go and vote,” Trump told supporters at the airport. His words of encouragement are actually against the law. Voting twice is a felony. Trump has repeatedly said the upcoming November election will be illegitimate if he loses. Voter fraud in the U.S.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published
Biden Visits Kenosha To Meet With Jacob Blake's Family Days After Trump's Kenosha Visit [Video]

Biden Visits Kenosha To Meet With Jacob Blake's Family Days After Trump's Kenosha Visit

CNN reports Democratic nominee Joe Biden is traveling to Wisconsin on Thursday. He plans to hold a community event in Kenosha and then meet with the family of Jacob Blake. Jacob Blake is the 29-year-old Black man who was recently shot in the back seven times by police. Biden's trip comes two days after President Donald Trump visited Wisconsin. Trump did not speak or meet with the family of Jacob Blake on his trip. Biden and Sen.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Donald Trump reportedly disparaged US war dead as 'losers,' 'suckers'

 A new report details multiple instances of President Donald Trump making disparaging remarks about members of the US military who have been captured or killed,..
New Zealand Herald

Ultimate Fighting Championship Ultimate Fighting Championship Mixed martial arts promoter based in Las Vegas

Usman, Masvidal make weight for UFC 251 showdown at new "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi [Video]

Usman, Masvidal make weight for UFC 251 showdown at new "Fight Island" in Abu Dhabi

Champ Kamaru Usman and challenger Jorge Masvidal make weight for their UFC 251 welterweight title fight at new "Fight Island" comlpex in Abu Dhabi

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:54Published

President of the United States President of the United States Head of state and government of the United States

Why Is Biden's Lead Slipping? [Video]

Why Is Biden's Lead Slipping?

Joe Biden's poll numbers are slipping. The former Vice President is currently leading Pres. Donald Trump in the polls. He led by double digits over the summer. Now, his lead has dropped to low single digits - in some polls Trump is within the margin of error. In Wisconsin Biden is up by 3.5 points in the RealClearPolitics average. At this time in 2016 Hillary Clinton led Trump by 11.5 points.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:49Published

Trevor Noah Takes Legal Jab at President Trump with Full-Page Ad

 Trevor Noah, Esq. is ready to defend President Trump against a flood of lawsuits once he's out of office ... that's if POTUS can't get Larry H. Parker on the..
TMZ.com
Tremendous work on non-vaccine treatment: Donald Trump on US' Covid response [Video]

Tremendous work on non-vaccine treatment: Donald Trump on US' Covid response

Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, commented on the progress of research to stop the Covid-19 pandemic. Commenting on the race to develop a vaccine, he said that many companies are close to creating a successful one. He also announced a $2 billion deal with Sanofi and GSX for clinical trials and mass production of 10 crore doses of a vaccine. The US military is prepared to carry out distribution of a vaccine once it gets requisite clearance, said Trump. He also said that 'tremendous work' is being done on therapeutics, or non-vaccine treatment. The US government is looking at such methods 'very, very strongly'. The nation's Covid case tally has crossed 45 lakh, the highest in the world, with over 1.52 lakh deaths so far. The pandemic is set to be the biggest issue, apart from alleged discrimination against African-Americans, in the upcoming Presidential polls in the US. Elections are slated to be held in November 2020, although Trump has called for a postponement which was met with stern opposition. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:33Published
Farewell, Brad Parscale: You Tried, But You Could Not Save Trump From Himself [Video]

Farewell, Brad Parscale: You Tried, But You Could Not Save Trump From Himself

Brad Parscale can now count himself among the countless Trump administration officials who have faced the wrath of POTUS. President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign manager is to be demoted to senior campaign adviser and return to a digital strategy role. According to Gizmodo, the so-called 'digital wizard' certainly had an uphill battle in getting Trump's poll numbers up.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:50Published

