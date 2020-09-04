|
'Jeopardy!' Season 37 to Debut with Alex Trebek, Ken Jennings
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
"Jeopardy!" will look different for Season 37 ... new set, new talent, but worry not, because Alex is back!!! Ken Jennings, the all-time, winningest contestant, will put his mug in front of the camera, challenging new contestants by reading answers…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ken Jennings American game show contestant and writer
'Jeopardy!' GOAT Ken Jennings returns for new season in a new role"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is "excited" about Season 37, "because it gets me out of the house," he said in an announcement Thursday.
USATODAY.com
Alex Trebek Canadian-US television personality
Kanye West Posts Alarming Tweets, Dave Chappelle Flies to Wyoming to Check on Him & More News | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:29Published
Alex Trebek Opens Up About Emotional Decision Around Cancer Treatment | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:19Published
Alex Trebek shares health update, says he's 'feeling great'
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:06Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this