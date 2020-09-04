Global  
 

'Jeopardy!' Season 37 to Debut with Alex Trebek, Ken Jennings

TMZ.com Friday, 4 September 2020
"Jeopardy!" will look different for Season 37 ... new set, new talent, but worry not, because Alex is back!!! Ken Jennings, the all-time, winningest contestant, will put his mug in front of the camera, challenging new contestants by reading answers…
'Jeopardy!' GOAT Ken Jennings returns for new season in a new role

 "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek is "excited" about Season 37, "because it gets me out of the house," he said in an announcement Thursday.
