Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker and the Biebers Hike in Idaho
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Kendall Jenner traveled northeast with boyfriend Devin Booker -- double dating with pals Justin and Hailey Bieber -- during a trek to ID. Kendall and her Phoenix Suns BF have been making the rounds over the last few months. They've been camping,…
Devin Booker American basketball player
Kendall Jenner American television personality and model
Idaho State in the United States
Hailey Baldwin American model and television personality (born 1996)
Phoenix Suns American professional basketball team
