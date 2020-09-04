Global  
 

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker and the Biebers Hike in Idaho

TMZ.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Kendall Jenner traveled northeast with boyfriend Devin Booker -- double dating with pals Justin and Hailey Bieber -- during a trek to ID. Kendall and her Phoenix Suns BF have been making the rounds over the last few months. They've been camping,…
