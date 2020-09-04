Global  
 

Donald Trump Denies He Called Fallen War Veterans 'Losers'

TMZ.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump is denying that he declined to visit a military cemetery because he reportedly said, "Why should I go to that cemetery? It's filled with losers." Trump blasted The Atlantic for its story, claiming Trump made repeated disparaging…
