Kim Kardashian Looks To Become Next Martha Stewart With 'KKW Home'

TMZ.com Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian could become the next Martha Stewart ... because it looks like she's getting ready to tackle the world of home goods!!! Kim's legal team filed new docs to lock up the rights to "KKW Home." According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kim…
