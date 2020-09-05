|
Kim Kardashian Looks To Become Next Martha Stewart With 'KKW Home'
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Kim Kardashian could become the next Martha Stewart ... because it looks like she's getting ready to tackle the world of home goods!!! Kim's legal team filed new docs to lock up the rights to "KKW Home." According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kim…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Kim Kardashian American television and social media personality
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Snake-Print Bikini in MalibuKim Kardashian's definitely thirsty ... she straight-up sipped tea through a new smoking hot photo shoot. Good work if you can get it! Kim's quest to remind..
TMZ.com
Alice Johnson prepares for RNC speech on criminal justice reformThe final night of the Republican National Convention will feature a powerful plea for criminal justice reform from someone who knows the system from the inside...
CBS News
Kim Kardashian West is reportedly launching a skincare brand
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this