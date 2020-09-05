Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘The Princess Bride’ Cast Does Virtual Table Read to Defeat Trump in Wisconsin

TMZ.com Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
The cast of "The Princess Bride" is reuniting, and they're on a mission ... to defeat Donald Trump in the cheese state. There will be a live stream table read on Sept. 13 and the cast is intact for "A Virtual Princess Bride Reunion" ... Cary Elwes,…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie says Kyle Rittenhouse showed 'incredible restraint' in Kenosha shooting

 Massie said the 17-year-old charged with two homicide counts after shooting protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, acted in self-defense.
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump’s Campaign of Fear Resonates—But Not Necessarily With the Voters Who Will Decide the Election

 When Donald Trump described Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden as a “puppet” of “the cop-hating extremists” and claimed that “the rioters are..
WorldNews

Jacob Blake makes court appearance from hospital bed for domestic violence charges

 Jacob Blake, the man shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges from his hospital bed on Friday.
CBS News

Blake's father: My son is optimistic about future

 The father of Jacob Blake says his "happy-go-lucky" son is optimistic for his future, though he remains paralyzed from the waist down after being shot seven..
USATODAY.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump lauds economic steps between Serbia and Kosovo [Video]

Trump lauds economic steps between Serbia and Kosovo

Agreement reaffirms pledges to establish road and railway links, but leaves movement on political normalisation on hold.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:10Published

Biden slams reported Trump remarks on troops as "disgusting"

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was visibly angry over President Trump's reported remarks about soldiers Friday. He called the comments "disgusting"..
CBS News
US election campaign: Joe Biden in Kenosha two days after Trump visit [Video]

US election campaign: Joe Biden in Kenosha two days after Trump visit

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:51Published
Serbia and Kosovo agree to closer economic ties in US-brokered deal [Video]

Serbia and Kosovo agree to closer economic ties in US-brokered deal

US president Donald Trump announced Serbia and Kosovo have normalized economic ties after a meeting with the country's leaders at the White House.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:00Published

Cary Elwes Cary Elwes English actor and writer

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Around The Table: President Trump To Accept Nomination From White House [Video]

Around The Table: President Trump To Accept Nomination From White House

President Trump will deliver his speech to accept the Republican nomination for president tonight at the White House. KDKA's Stacy Smith gathered this week's group of analysts for a virtual Around the..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 34:52Published
Elizabeth Debicki cast as The Crown's new Princess Diana [Video]

Elizabeth Debicki cast as The Crown's new Princess Diana

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana for The Crown's fifth and sixth seasons.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
‘Princess Bride’ is recreated by 88 celebrities for a good cause [Video]

‘Princess Bride’ is recreated by 88 celebrities for a good cause

Joe Jonas, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Black, Jennifer Garner and so many more are recreating “The Princess Bride” at home

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

PM Modi great friend of mine, Indian-Americans would vote for me: Donald Trump

 Highlighting the great relationship that he has developed with Indian Americans and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Donald Trump said that he would...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Khaleej Times

Ralph Nader: Can Democratic Party Rev Engines To Topple Tyrant Trump? – OpEd

Ralph Nader: Can Democratic Party Rev Engines To Topple Tyrant Trump? – OpEd Why can’t the Democratic Party landslide the serial corporate criminal and government outlaw Donald Trump? He is a servant of Wall Street and, by his deeds...
Eurasia Review

Trump campaign calls letter a 'recommitment' to the pro-life movement

 Washington D.C., Sep 5, 2020 / 06:01 am (CNA).- President Donald Trump released a letter Thursday touting pro-life accomplishments in his first term and...
CNA Also reported by •WorldNewsMediaite

Tweets about this