|
‘The Princess Bride’ Cast Does Virtual Table Read to Defeat Trump in Wisconsin
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
The cast of "The Princess Bride" is reuniting, and they're on a mission ... to defeat Donald Trump in the cheese state. There will be a live stream table read on Sept. 13 and the cast is intact for "A Virtual Princess Bride Reunion" ... Cary Elwes,…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie says Kyle Rittenhouse showed 'incredible restraint' in Kenosha shootingMassie said the 17-year-old charged with two homicide counts after shooting protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, acted in self-defense.
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump’s Campaign of Fear Resonates—But Not Necessarily With the Voters Who Will Decide the ElectionWhen Donald Trump described Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden as a “puppet” of “the cop-hating extremists” and claimed that “the rioters are..
WorldNews
Jacob Blake makes court appearance from hospital bed for domestic violence chargesJacob Blake, the man shot in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence charges from his hospital bed on Friday.
CBS News
Blake's father: My son is optimistic about futureThe father of Jacob Blake says his "happy-go-lucky" son is optimistic for his future, though he remains paralyzed from the waist down after being shot seven..
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump lauds economic steps between Serbia and Kosovo
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:10Published
Biden slams reported Trump remarks on troops as "disgusting"Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was visibly angry over President Trump's reported remarks about soldiers Friday. He called the comments "disgusting"..
CBS News
US election campaign: Joe Biden in Kenosha two days after Trump visit
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:51Published
Serbia and Kosovo agree to closer economic ties in US-brokered deal
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:00Published
Cary Elwes English actor and writer
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this