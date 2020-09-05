|
The 'Cotton Pickers' Are a Real High School Sports Team in Texas
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
The internet is abuzz at the fact that there's actually a high school team called the "Cotton Pickers" -- something a local reporter made public, and which he now regrets. KIII 3 Sports' Chris Thomasson tweeted a video Friday of the Robstown High…
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Texas State in the southern United States
Matthew Wendel, George W. Bush’s former chef, went from rural kitchens to Camp DavidChef Matthew Wendel went from cooking in rural Texas to the kitchen of Camp David, where he made meals for world leaders as an aide to former President George W...
CBS News
Texas woman who lit a flame after using hand sanitizer suffers severe burnsKate Wise said the hand sanitizer caught fire while she was trying to light a candle.
USATODAY.com
Texas mom severely burned after hand sanitizer catches fire"It's something that you never want your kids to see," Kate Wise said.
CBS News
Tech drags down stocksNew York Wall Street's euphoria took a break Thursday, as steep losses in technology stocks dragged the rest of the market down with them. The S&P 500 fell 3.5..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this