Wiz Khalifa Says His Delivery-Only Restaurant Isn't Just for Stoners Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Wiz Khalifa says don't be fooled by the marijuana-inspired menu for his upcoming delivery-only restaurant chain ... because you don't have to light up to bite down on this food. We got the rapper leaving Mr. Chow in Bev Hills and our camera guy… 👓 View full article

Related videos from verified sources Wiz Khalifa Launching 'Virtual Restaurant'



The Pittsburgh native is launching a "virtual restuarant" in the area. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:31 Published 2 weeks ago

