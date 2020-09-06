Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Novak Djokovic Booted from U.S. Open After Hitting Line Judge with Ball

TMZ.com Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic had a chance to make history at this year's U.S. Open ... but he squandered it away after hitting a judge with a ball out of frustration. Djokovic was defaulted (disqualified) from the rest of the tournament Sunday…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: 'Djokovic could struggle to get over default'

'Djokovic could struggle to get over default' 07:08

 Annabel Croft believes Novak Djokovic could struggle to get over his controversial exit from the US Open, where he was disqualified for hitting a line judge with a ball.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Novak Djokovic Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player

Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open after hitting lineswoman with ball [Video]

Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open after hitting lineswoman with ball

World number one Novak Djokovic was sensationally disqualified in the U.S. Open fourth round after striking a line judge with a ball

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:04Published

Novak Djokovic out of U.S. Open after hitting lineswoman with tennis ball

 The top-ranked Djokovic was defaulted from the tournament after hitting a linesperson with a tennis ball.
USATODAY.com

Djokovic disqualified after hitting judge with ball

 Top seed Novak Djokovic is defaulted from his US Open fourth-round match after accidentally hitting a ball at a line judge in a fit of anger.
BBC News

Novak Djokovic: New association in talks with women's players

 Women professionals are taking part in discussions on joining Novak Djokovic's breakaway tennis players association, the men's world number one said, adding that..
WorldNews

U.S. Open (golf) U.S. Open (golf) golf tournament held in the United States

Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open [Video]

Serena Williams Matched Scrunchies To Outfits At Open

On Saturday, September 5, Serena Williams landed yet another win at the U.S. Open against 2017 champion, Sloane Stephens. For her third singles match, the 38-year-old athlete wore a cherry red tennis dress by Nike, along with matching red sweatbands around her wrists, and our personal favorite part: a scarlet scrunchie in her hair. During her second singles match against Margarita Gasparya on Thursday, September 3, Williams wore a gray Nike dress with a matching gray scrunchie.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:38Published

Andy Murray bows out of US Open after defeat to Felix Auger-Aliassime

 Andy Murray’s US Open comeback came to an end in the second round at the hands of Canadian prodigy Felix Auger-Aliassime. Murray, in his first grand slam..
WorldNews

'A US Open like we've never seen before as Grand Slam tennis returns'

 For the first time since the world was gripped by coronavirus, one of the four major tournaments is taking place when the US Open starts on Monday.
BBC News
Flushing Meadows ready to host Cincinnati Masters as tune-up for U.S. Open [Video]

Flushing Meadows ready to host Cincinnati Masters as tune-up for U.S. Open

Billie Jean King Tennis Center ready to Western & Southern Open Masters 1000 tournament as tune-up for U.S. Open

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:33Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Umpire had no choice but to default Djokovic' [Video]

'Umpire had no choice but to default Djokovic'

Miles Maclagan says the umpire had no choice but to default Novak Djokovic from the US Open after striking the line judge with a ball.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:13Published
Novak Djokovic: Intensity was still there despite no fans at US Open [Video]

Novak Djokovic: Intensity was still there despite no fans at US Open

Men's world number one Novak Djokovic said not having fans in attendance atthe US Open has not hindered his game as he beat Bosnian Damir Dzumhur inthree straight sets to cruise through to the second..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published
Djokovic has nothing to prove after Adria Tour & COVID-19 [Video]

Djokovic has nothing to prove after Adria Tour & COVID-19

World number one Novak Djokovic does not feel he has to act any differently or prove anything when he plays in New York over the next few weeks.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 08:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Updates: US Open Bubble Faces Challenges After Player Tests Positive

Coronavirus Updates: US Open Bubble Faces Challenges After Player Tests Positive Serena Williams of the US (L) hits a return to Sloane Stephens of the US (R) during their match on the sixth day of the US Open Tennis Championships the USTA...
Gothamist Also reported by •News24USATODAY.com

US Open tennis: Eurosport's 'Cube' offers a glimpse into future of sports broadcasting

US Open tennis: Eurosport's 'Cube' offers a glimpse into future of sports broadcasting Tennis fans have been given a glimpse into the future of sports broadcasting with new technology launched by television network Eurosport.The sports TV network...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •CBS 2

Tennis Australia endorses double bubble at US Open

 Tennis Australia has supported the stance taken by US Open officials to subject close contacts of French player Benoit Paire, who returned a positive COVID-19...
Brisbane Times Also reported by •SOHHWorldNews

Tweets about this