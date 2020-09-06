|
Novak Djokovic Booted from U.S. Open After Hitting Line Judge with Ball
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Tennis superstar Novak Djokovic had a chance to make history at this year's U.S. Open ... but he squandered it away after hitting a judge with a ball out of frustration. Djokovic was defaulted (disqualified) from the rest of the tournament Sunday…
Novak Djokovic Serbian tennis player
Djokovic disqualified from U.S. Open after hitting lineswoman with ball
Novak Djokovic out of U.S. Open after hitting lineswoman with tennis ballThe top-ranked Djokovic was defaulted from the tournament after hitting a linesperson with a tennis ball.
Djokovic disqualified after hitting judge with ballTop seed Novak Djokovic is defaulted from his US Open fourth-round match after accidentally hitting a ball at a line judge in a fit of anger.
Novak Djokovic: New association in talks with women's playersWomen professionals are taking part in discussions on joining Novak Djokovic's breakaway tennis players association, the men's world number one said, adding that..
