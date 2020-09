Influencer Ethan Is Supreme Struggling With Drug Addiction Prior to Death at 17 Monday, 7 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

His best friend, Ava Louise, regrets not trying harder to help him cure his addiction as saying, 'I just wish I f**king tried harder I f**king wish I yelled at him more I wish I didn't enable a single pill he popped.' 👓 View full article

