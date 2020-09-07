|
Former Lead Singer Of The Temptations Bruce Williamson Dead at 50 from Coronavirus
Monday, 7 September 2020 ()
Bruce Williamson, the lead singer of the Temptations, has died from coronavirus. Bruce died Sunday night at his home in Vegas after battling COVID. Williamson's son posted an emotional tribute ... "There's no words in the world that can express how…
