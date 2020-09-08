|
Trump Supporters in Oregon Chase Down, Beat BLM Protesters
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
At least 2 President Trump supporters -- and members of the far-right group Proud Boys -- were busted after chasing down and beating BLM protesters in Oregon. The incidents went down Monday in the Portland area where a Trump rally turned violent…
