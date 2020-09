Zendaya Trending on Twitter as She Rocks Braids in New Selfies Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

After the 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star posts new selfies showing her new hairstyle, her fans take the moment to praise her beauty while mocking her rumored ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi. 👓 View full article

