|
Floyd Mayweather Boxing Prodigy Danny Gonzalez Shot Dead on Labor Day
Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Boxing prodigy Danny Gonzalez -- who signed with Floyd Mayweather's The Money Team in 2016 -- was shot and killed on Labor Day, officials confirm. The 22-year-old was hanging out in Moreno Valley, CA on Sept. 7 around 9 PM when someone approached…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Labor Day Public holiday in the United States
Nevada built a powerful Democratic machine. Will it work in a pandemic?One example of how things have changed: A Latino outreach group estimated in January that it would register 21,000 new voters in the state by Labor Day. It’s..
NYTimes.com
Nevada Built a Powerful Democratic Machine. Will It Work in a Pandemic?One example of how things have changed: A Latino outreach group estimated in January that it would register 21,000 new voters in the state by Labor Day. It’s..
NYTimes.com
New trailers this week: Rebecca, The Truffle Hunters, Sneakerheads, and of course DuneLily James in Rebecca | Netflix
OK so I got out of my rerun rut and binged Away on Netflix over Labor Day and... I really wanted to like it! The..
The Verge
Oregon's wildfires force mass evacuations
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55Published
College students test positive for virus and partyA college student house held a party over the Labor Day weekend that included people who had recently tested positive for the coronavirus, according to police..
USATODAY.com
Floyd Mayweather Jr. American boxer and boxing promoter
Mayweather Boxing Prodigy Danny Gonzalez, Suspects Arrested for 1st-Degree MurderTwo men suspected of murdering Floyd Mayweather boxing prodigy Danny Gonzalez have been arrested, TMZ Sports has confirmed ... and cops say they're still on the..
TMZ.com
California State in the western United States
Travis Scott Fined by City of Downey for McDonald's Fan EventTravis Scott's getting dinged for the rowdy gathering at a Mickey D's over his new $6 meal ... but he won't have to pay much more than that to get out of..
TMZ.com
Fitness+ on Apple Watch to deliver personalised tipsCupertino (California), Sep 16 : Apple has unveiled Fitness+, the first such experience built for its Watch that will arrive later this year. Fitness+..
WorldNews
Science mag makes first endorsement in 175 years, taps BidenNEW YORK — Even though Scientific American had never endorsed a presidential candidate in the magazine’s 175-year history, its top editor said Tuesday there..
WorldNews
Bad air from West's fires won't ease upDangerously dirty air in Oregon, Washington state and California spewing from wildfires is seeping into homes and businesses, sneaking into cars through vents..
USATODAY.com
Harris gets a look at California wildfire damageTouring wildfire damage Tuesday in her home state, California Sen. Kamala Harris said "ideology should not kick in" when responding to wildfires and the climate..
USATODAY.com
Moreno Valley, California American city in California, United States
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this