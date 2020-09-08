Global  
 

Floyd Mayweather Boxing Prodigy Danny Gonzalez Shot Dead on Labor Day

TMZ.com Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
Boxing prodigy Danny Gonzalez -- who signed with Floyd Mayweather's The Money Team in 2016 -- was shot and killed on Labor Day, officials confirm. The 22-year-old was hanging out in Moreno Valley, CA on Sept. 7 around 9 PM when someone approached…
Labor Day Labor Day Public holiday in the United States

Moreno Valley, California Moreno Valley, California American city in California, United States


