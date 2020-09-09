|
'DWTS' Star AJ McLean Says His Dancing Background Doesn't Help, Johnny Weir Too
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
A couple of new "Dancing with the Stars" contestants insist they have no advantage, despite having dance-ish backgrounds, so who do you believe less -- AJ McLean or Johnny Weir??? First up, the Backstreet Boys star, who we got outside the 'DWTS'…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
AJ McLean American male singer, member of Backstreet Boys
'Dancing With the Stars' to feature a Backstreet Boy and a 'Tiger King' star
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30Published
Johnny Weir figure skater
Backstreet Boys American boy band
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this