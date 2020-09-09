'DWTS' Star AJ McLean Says His Dancing Background Doesn't Help, Johnny Weir Too

'Dancing With the Stars' to feature a Backstreet Boy and a 'Tiger King' star



From a boy band icon to a "Tiger King," star, the new season of "Dancing With the Stars" has something for everyone. The participants and their professional dance partners for Season 29 were revealed Tuesday on "Good Morning America". Carol Baskin and AJ McLean made the list of stars that will be paired with a professional dancer for the show. Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis and TV and film actress Anne Heche will also make appearances.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:30 Published on January 1, 1970