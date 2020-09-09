Global  
 

Lily Allen & David Harbour Share Las Vegas Wedding Pics

TMZ.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Lily Allen and David Harbour did indeed get hitched in Las Vegas this weekend, and they did it right ... with an Elvis impersonator officiant and everything. The couple tied the knot on Labor Day, according to their marriage certificate, and the…
 According to The Sun Online, Lily Allen and David Harbour have got married at the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Lily Allen and David Harbour obtain marriage license [Video]

Lily Allen and David Harbour obtain marriage license

Lily Allen and David Harbour's romance seems to be getting really serious as the couple has obtained a marriage license in Las Vegas.

Lily Allen & David Harbour Get Marriage License in Vegas

 Lily Allen and David Harbour appear to be on track to get hitched -- 'cause they just bought a window that all but indicates they should be man and wife within..
