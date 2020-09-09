Global  
 

Justin Timberlake Gunning To Bring MLB Team To Nashville, Big Group's New Investor

TMZ.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Good news, bad news for Nashville ... The good -- Justin Timberlake's now officially on board with a plan to bring an MLB team to the city!!! The bad -- it still appears to be a massive pipe dream. JT announced Wednesday he's joined on with a big…
News video: Justin Timberlake joins efforts to bring MLB to Nashville

 On Wednesday, Timberlake announced he will be investing in Music City Baseball.

Justin Timberlake becomes an investor, joins effort to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville

 Ten-time Grammy award winner Justin Timberlake joins effort to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel rumoured to have welcomed second child [Video]

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel rumoured to have welcomed second child

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have reportedly welcomed their second child during lockdown.

Keith Urban on new album, and a new stage

 Stranded at home in quarantine this spring, Keith Urban had a tough time getting used to life as a traveling musician with nowhere to go. But as he told..
3 Air National Guard Members Killed in Plane Crash in Tennessee

 The crash, which occurred near an airport 70 miles southeast of Nashville, is being investigated by the F.A.A. and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Ryman Auditorium, hallowed ground for country fans

 In late June, Ryman Auditorium – a Nashville landmark for more than 125 years, and one-time home to the Grand Ole Opry – reopened for tours after closing due..
United Airlines accused of favoring young, white, blond attendants for NFL, MLB flights

 United Airlines is accused in a lawsuit of staffing NFL flights with attendants who are "young, white, female and predominately blond/blue-eyed."
Jackson Mahomes Says TikTok Helped Him Blaze Path Out Of Patrick's Shadow

 His brother is Patrick Mahomes. His father is a former MLB pitcher. Even his godfather, LaTroy Hawkins, threw in the big leagues as well. Jackson Mahomes --..
MLB postseason bubble: Globe Life Field to be home of the NLCS, World Series; Petco Park to host ALCS

 MLB and the players union are moving towards an agreement for the postseason, with the World Series to be played at a neutral site.
Justin Timberlake 'thrilled' to join effort to bring MLB to Nashville [Video]

Justin Timberlake 'thrilled' to join effort to bring MLB to Nashville

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake says he’s “thrilled” to join the effort to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville.

NBA, NHL, MLB fans sidelined: Will TV subscribers ever get money back after coronavirus shortened seasons?

 NBA and NHL are well into the postseason. MLB is more than halfway through its abbreviated season. But the sports networks still haven't offered money back to TV...
Ken Rosenthal: MLB playoff bubbles to be in Texas, SoCal, World Series at Rangers' new park

Ken Rosenthal: MLB playoff bubbles to be in Texas, SoCal, World Series at Rangers' new park FOX Sports' Ken Rosenthal provides an update on MLB's playoff bubble plan. He said that as of right now, the two bubbles would be in Southern California and...
Justin Timberlake joins group pushing for MLB expansion team in Nashville

 Timberlake joins the 'MLB to Nashville' efforts just a few months after baseball executive Dave Dombrowski hopped on board as an investor
