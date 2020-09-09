|
Justin Timberlake Gunning To Bring MLB Team To Nashville, Big Group's New Investor
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
Good news, bad news for Nashville ... The good -- Justin Timberlake's now officially on board with a plan to bring an MLB team to the city!!! The bad -- it still appears to be a massive pipe dream. JT announced Wednesday he's joined on with a big…
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Justin Timberlake American singer, record producer, and actor
Justin Timberlake becomes an investor, joins effort to bring Major League Baseball to NashvilleTen-time Grammy award winner Justin Timberlake joins effort to bring Major League Baseball to Nashville.
USATODAY.com
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel rumoured to have welcomed second child
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published
Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States
Keith Urban on new album, and a new stageStranded at home in quarantine this spring, Keith Urban had a tough time getting used to life as a traveling musician with nowhere to go. But as he told..
CBS News
3 Air National Guard Members Killed in Plane Crash in TennesseeThe crash, which occurred near an airport 70 miles southeast of Nashville, is being investigated by the F.A.A. and the National Transportation Safety Board.
NYTimes.com
Ryman Auditorium, hallowed ground for country fansIn late June, Ryman Auditorium – a Nashville landmark for more than 125 years, and one-time home to the Grand Ole Opry – reopened for tours after closing due..
CBS News
Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
United Airlines accused of favoring young, white, blond attendants for NFL, MLB flightsUnited Airlines is accused in a lawsuit of staffing NFL flights with attendants who are "young, white, female and predominately blond/blue-eyed."
USATODAY.com
Jackson Mahomes Says TikTok Helped Him Blaze Path Out Of Patrick's ShadowHis brother is Patrick Mahomes. His father is a former MLB pitcher. Even his godfather, LaTroy Hawkins, threw in the big leagues as well. Jackson Mahomes --..
TMZ.com
MLB postseason bubble: Globe Life Field to be home of the NLCS, World Series; Petco Park to host ALCSMLB and the players union are moving towards an agreement for the postseason, with the World Series to be played at a neutral site.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this