San Francisco Sky Glowing Orange from California Wildfires
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
San Francisco looks like a city on Mars, or a post-apocalyptic Hollywood movie, but the very real orange glowing sky is the eerie byproduct of raging wildfires across California. These images are from around midday Wednesday, and as you can see,…
