Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

San Francisco Sky Glowing Orange from California Wildfires

TMZ.com Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
San Francisco looks like a city on Mars, or a post-apocalyptic Hollywood movie, but the very real orange glowing sky is the eerie byproduct of raging wildfires across California. These images are from around midday Wednesday, and as you can see,…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Creek Fire turns sky orange in California

Creek Fire turns sky orange in California 01:07

 Creek Fire turns sky orange in California

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

San Francisco San Francisco Consolidated city-county in California, US

California wildfires: Smoke turns skies orange

 Residents of the San Francisco area wake up to dark skies caused by smoke billowing from wildfires.
BBC News

The sky is on fire in San Francisco, and we flew a drone through it

 Millions of acres are burning across the West Coast
The Verge

Drag Queens Deliver Dinner and a Show in San Francisco

 Oasis, a cabaret and nightclub, closed in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now its drag queens are bringing food and a curbside performance to..
NYTimes.com

Giants beat Diamondbacks, end Gallen's record streak

 SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kevin Gausman and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and the San Francisco Giants ended pitcher Zac Gallen’s record-setting..
WorldNews

California California State in the western United States

Experts fear worse climate disasters in future

 Wildfires are raging in California and Oregon. The Atlantic has seen a record number of storms for this time of year. Climate-connected disasters seem everywhere..
USATODAY.com

How Did the Wildfires Start? Here's What You Need to Know

 Wildfires are spreading across California, Washington and Oregon at an astonishing rate. Here is what you need to know about how they started and what you can do..
NYTimes.com

Glowing orange sky, thick smoke: People in the West share surreal scenes of living amid wildfires

 Residents are sharing surreal scenes of what's right outside their front doors as wildfires burn in Oregon, Washington and California.
USATODAY.com

Hollywood Hollywood District in Los Angeles, California, United States

Elsa Pataky shares bath snap of Chris Hemsworth in belated Father's Day post [Video]

Elsa Pataky shares bath snap of Chris Hemsworth in belated Father's Day post

Elsa Pataky gave fans a glimpse into life with Hollywood heartthrob Chris Hemsworth in a sweet Father's Day tribute.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

What Dwayne Johnson, Tiffany Haddish, Garth Brooks and more stars are saying about COVID-19

 Not even Hollywood is safe from the coronavirus pandemic that has gripped much of the world. Here is how many celebs have been coping with the virus.
USATODAY.com

Larenz Tate: Black actors are not 'valued' in Hollywood

 Ahead of his "Uncensored" episode on TV One, actor Larenz Tate discusses his career that spans three decades, and also reveals why he feels Black actors aren't..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Wildfire smoke plumes morphs San Francisco's skyline into eerie Martian orange [Video]

Wildfire smoke plumes morphs San Francisco's skyline into eerie Martian orange

The National Weather Service said wildfires burning across Northern California caused unprecedented smoke clouds.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:31Published
Oakland sky 'looks like doomsday' -resident [Video]

Oakland sky 'looks like doomsday' -resident

Residents in northern California's Bay Area woke up to a doomsday-like skyline on Wednesday (September 9), as smoke from the state's wildfires traveled into the upper atmosphere and blocked the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published
Smoke-Choked Skies Cast Eerie Dark Orange Glow Over Bay Area [Video]

Smoke-Choked Skies Cast Eerie Dark Orange Glow Over Bay Area

Team coverage of heavy smoke from Northern California and Oregon fires blotting out sun (9-9-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Double Homicide Investigated In Hollywood, 3rd Person Rushed To Hospital

 Hollywood police detectives are investigating a double homicide om their city on Wednesday afternoon.
cbs4.com Also reported by •The Wrap

The Oscars' new best-picture standards are a meaningful, and reasonable, effort to diversify Hollywood

 The Academy's historic new inclusion requirements for Oscar best-picture contenders are sensible and will have a powerful impact in Hollywood.
USATODAY.com

TCM's 'Women Make Film' series shines light on old Hollywood stars Mabel Normand, Ida Lupino

 Two Hollywood stars who found fame decades apart are being celebrated by Hollywood today.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this