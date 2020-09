poonam RT @Shilpi__019: #BREAKING on #RheaArrested |@ArnabR_Official Rhea Chakraborty arrested by the NCB after 3 days of interrogation, to be tak… 12 minutes ago 🙆🏻‍♂️Memer_UDiT😼 RT @tharaakibhoot: After Rhea chakraborty was arrested Le Asaram bapu :- https://t.co/8NQEvRtj7Y 31 minutes ago THE LION RT @ishkarnBHANDARI: Live- Next steps in Justice after Rhea Chakraborty Arrested https://t.co/NBMUi79Dn9 35 minutes ago Shree RT @lRajThackeray: BIG BREAKING :- Rhea Chakraborty arrested by the NCB after 3 days of interrogation, to be taken for a medical test. 38 minutes ago गौना गन्ना रेड्डी 🧡🚩 RT @srishubhambjp: The court rejected Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea after she was arrested by the (NCB) in alleged drug case linked to Susha… 1 hour ago RW @aaronbergcomedy @DiamondEugene1 @InHotWatershow stink liar bitch... https://t.co/O0b7lRxYFN 3 hours ago BMCI Jatim Rhea Chakraborty shifted to Byculla jail today after being arrested by NCB https://t.co/IOXR3oEbpJ https://t.co/yP4p7Nbouk 6 hours ago Pg RT @TimesNow: After 3 days of interrogation, Rhea Chakraborty has now been arrested by the NCB. In a short-while from now, she will be shif… 7 hours ago