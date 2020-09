ExtraTV Shanna Hogan, a New York Times best-selling author, has died at 38 after a swimming accident at her home. https://t.co/FGDBD8wPN4 17 minutes ago Kimmie Easley πŸ“šπŸ’‹πŸ³οΈβ€πŸŒˆ RT @MartinLitMgmt: Best-Selling Author Shanna Hogan Dies at 38 After Pool Accident in Front of Toddler Son https://t.co/O7JnTDbJO8 51 minutes ago πŸ€πŸŒŠBidenHarris2020πŸŒŠπŸ€ PEOPLE: Best-Selling Author Shanna Hogan Dies at 38 After Pool Accident in Front of Toddler Son. https://t.co/agndL85Ubk via @GoogleNews 3 hours ago ExtraTV Shanna Hogan, a New York Times best-selling author, has died at 38 after a swimming accident at her home. https://t.co/FGDBD8OqEC 4 hours ago (((Kevin Kalmes))) Shanna Hogan, best-selling true-crime author, dies at 37 a week after pool accident https://t.co/UEKFkM8HKX via @Yahoo 4 hours ago Sarah Packston Best-selling true crime author’s bizarre backyard death https://t.co/0GXS6HUvPm https://t.co/kT2tLQ2TRe 5 hours ago soshan mas RT @USATODAY: Shanna Hogan was a New York Times best-selling nonfiction author, an authority on several high-profile crime cases, and a pop… 5 hours ago BookGorilla Shanna Hogan, best-selling true-crime author, dies at 37 a week after pool accident https://t.co/Pa7faDWoU0 https://t.co/DAMa6H63iI 5 hours ago