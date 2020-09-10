'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Beaming Thanks to Brand New Teeth
Thursday, 10 September 2020 (
1 day ago) Shaun Weiss -- famous for playing Goldberg in "The Mighty Ducks" -- is looking like a million bucks ... 'cause he's got brand new pearly whites and he's now over 200 days sober!!! Shaun's friend, Drew Gallagher, tells TMZ ... Shaun received some…
