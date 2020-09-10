Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Beaming Thanks to Brand New Teeth

TMZ.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Shaun Weiss -- famous for playing Goldberg in "The Mighty Ducks" -- is looking like a million bucks ... 'cause he's got brand new pearly whites and he's now over 200 days sober!!! Shaun's friend, Drew Gallagher, tells TMZ ... Shaun received some…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Shaun Weiss American actor


The Mighty Ducks (franchise) The Mighty Ducks (franchise) media franchise


Bill Goldberg Bill Goldberg American professional wrestler, film actor, american football player, and mixed martial arts commentator


Related videos from verified sources

The new Jeep Renegade 4xe Trailhawk Off-road Driving [Video]

The new Jeep Renegade 4xe Trailhawk Off-road Driving

From July 21, 2020, Jeep dealers in Germany will take orders for Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe, the first plug-in hybrid models from Jeep. Electrification is a fundamental step in the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:01Published
The new Jeep Compass 4xe Limited Driving Video [Video]

The new Jeep Compass 4xe Limited Driving Video

From July 21, 2020, Jeep dealers in Germany will take orders for Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe, the first plug-in hybrid models from Jeep. Electrification is a fundamental step in the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:21Published
The new Jeep Compass 4xe Limited Exterior Design [Video]

The new Jeep Compass 4xe Limited Exterior Design

From July 21, 2020, Jeep dealers in Germany will take orders for Jeep Renegade 4xe and Jeep Compass 4xe, the first plug-in hybrid models from Jeep. Electrification is a fundamental step in the..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:33Published

Related news from verified sources

'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Looks Much Better Amid Sobriety Journey - See the Pic!

 His friend, Drew Gallagher, shares a photo of the former child actor with a fuller face and a brand new set of teeth as he has reached more than 200 days of...
AceShowbiz

‘Mighty Ducks’ Star Shaun Weiss Receives New Teeth After Being Sober For More Than 230 Days

 'Weiss is thriving'
Daily Caller

'Mighty Ducks' star Shaun Weiss sober for over 200 days, shows off transformation with new teeth

 "Mighty Ducks" star Shaun Weiss has reached over 200 days of sobriety and appears to be healthier and happier in a shocking new photo.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this