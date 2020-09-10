First trailer for Dune starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya looks expensive and boring
Thursday, 10 September 2020 () Dune is a series of sci-fi novels many people care deeply about, I am not one of those people. The trailer for a new adaptation of Dune—a book that has thus far completely resisted any all attempts to successfully adapt it—arrived yesterday and it looks like a massive, expensive drag, with an A-list...
Dune Trailer - "Dune" tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe..
'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' will address the multiple reports of a toxic workplace environment in its season 18 premiere, 'The Walking Dead' is coming to an end and the first trailer for the adaptation..