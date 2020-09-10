Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NBA's Danuel House Investigated Over Woman in Hotel Room, Denies Wrongdoing

TMZ.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The NBA has launched an investigation into Houston Rockets forward Danuel House -- after he allegedly violated Bubble protocol by allowing a woman into his hotel room. The twist ... the woman in question is a COVID tester who's cleared to be inside…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Danuel House Danuel House American basketball player


National Basketball Association North American professional sports league

Raptors force series-decider after thrilling double-overtime win over Celtics

 The Toronto Raptors force a series-deciding game seven against the Boston Celtics in the NBA play-offs, after a thrilling 125-122 double-overtime victory in..
BBC News

In conversation: Stephen Curry

 With this team, the Golden State Warriors, out of this year's playoffs, NBA star Stephen Curry has more time to spend with his children – and to watch..
CBS News

Green-haired doctor goes wild at virtual NBA game

 At Children's Wisconsin, Dr. David Margolis' patients dye his hair green before Milwaukee Bucks games. That tradition hasn't stopped even when in-person..
USATODAY.com

Lakers vs. Houston Rockets in Game 3 of Western Conference semifinals

 Take a look at the photos from the Lakers’ NBA playoff game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Sept. 8. The Rockets led at halftime 64-61. The..
WorldNews

Houston Rockets Houston Rockets American professional basketball team based in Houston, Texas

LeBron James sets tone with scoring and defense to lift Lakers over Rockets in Game 3

 LeBron James tallied 36 points, six rebounds, five assists and four blocks to boost the Lakers over the Rockets in Game 3 and take a 2-1 series lead.
USATODAY.com

James, Davis help Lakers hold on to beat Rockets, tie series

 LeBron James had 28 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists, Anthony Davis added 34 points and 10 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers evened the Western Conference..
WorldNews

Rockets' James Harden, Russell Westbrook overcome Lakers' LeBron James, Anthony Davis in Game 1

 The Rockets' stars outperformed the Lakers' stars as Houston stole Game 1 with a comfy 112-97 win over Los Angeles.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Centre issues guidelines for conducting exams amidst COVID-19 pandemic, check details here

 "Health ministry issues Revised SOP on preventive measures to be followed while conducting examinations to contain the spread of COVID-19," Ministry of Health..
DNA
Grant Shapps warns young people of ‘long haul’ Covid [Video]

Grant Shapps warns young people of ‘long haul’ Covid

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps warns that young people “can be ill for very extended periods of time, months in fact”, whilst stressing the importance of the government’s new “rule of six”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:06Published

Trump talks COVID-19 with journalist Bob Woodward: “I always wanted to play it down”

 The Washington Post has published excerpts of interviews between veteran journalist Bob Woodward and President Trump — conducted in preparation for Woodward's..
CBS News
Ashworth challenges Hancock on school Covid policy [Video]

Ashworth challenges Hancock on school Covid policy

Shadow Health Secretary Jonathan Ashworth has challenged his government counterpart Matt Hancock on the government’s coronavirus policy for school year groups. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published

Related videos from verified sources

Snake found hiding in cardboard box in woman's home [Video]

Snake found hiding in cardboard box in woman's home

A woman was terrified after finding a snake nesting inside the storeroom of her house. She immediately called the emergency services to come to her house in Semarang, Central Java, Indonesia on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:50Published
Firefighters rescue woman and her newborn from eastern India flooding [Video]

Firefighters rescue woman and her newborn from eastern India flooding

A woman and her newborn baby were rescued by fire officials in eastern India’s flooding in Odisha. They were left marooned in their house as rainwater overflowing on surrounding streets made escape..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:43Published
Noodle seller arrested after 'stealing underwear' of woman he was infatuated with [Video]

Noodle seller arrested after 'stealing underwear' of woman he was infatuated with

A noodle seller was arrested for allegedly stealing bras and knickers from a woman he was infatuated with. Thana Rattanachantha, 39, was handcuffed while cooking bowls of noodles for his customers..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Worldwide: COVID-19 APAC: Impact Of COVID-19 On FIDIC Standard Forms Of Contract In The APAC Region - Clyde & Co

 Since the COVID-19 virus was declared a global pandemic, international construction projects have been affected by various COVID-19 related issues,...
Mondaq

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial on hold Late-stage studies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, being developed by Oxford University, are on temporary hold while the firm investigates whether a...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

24x7Breaking

24x7 Breaking NEWS India supported us by sending essential medicines during Covid-19 crisis: French defence minist...… https://t.co/eu4e5tecr5 47 minutes ago

abhi413

Tweetosaurus How beautiful is that! https://t.co/Ze9j59yAB2 via @timesofindia 1 hour ago

Varun8Vijay

Varun Vijay RT @timesofindia: India supported us by sending essential medicines during Covid-19 crisis: French defence minister https://t.co/0G6NdfYx3r… 1 hour ago