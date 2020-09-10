|
NBA's Danuel House Investigated Over Woman in Hotel Room, Denies Wrongdoing
Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
The NBA has launched an investigation into Houston Rockets forward Danuel House -- after he allegedly violated Bubble protocol by allowing a woman into his hotel room. The twist ... the woman in question is a COVID tester who's cleared to be inside…
