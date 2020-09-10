Priyanka, the new Queen of the North, wins first Canada's Drag Race

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Top 20 RuPauls Drag Race Lip Syncs



It's time to sing these "RuPaul's Drag Race" lip syns some praises. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 21:45 Published 10 hours ago Skier Crashes Into Snow While Competing in Downhill Race



This guy was skiing at the Canada Winter Games, competing in a downhill race. He got through the course swiftly. However, at the end of the run, he crashed after performing a backflip. He faceplanted.. Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:16 Published 20 hours ago How COVID sent 'RuPaul's Drag Race' packing: Asia O'Hara



"We had no idea what was on the horizon." Asia O'Hara — of "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 10 fame — was ready to hit the reality TV jackpot in Las Vegas. Too bad the COVID-19 pandemic happened in the.. Credit: Page Six Duration: 03:23 Published 2 days ago

Tweets about this