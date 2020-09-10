Global  
 

Lindsay Lohan Sued by HarperCollins for Breaking $365k Book Deal

TMZ.com Thursday, 10 September 2020 ()
Lindsay Lohan's art of the book deal consists of agreeing to write it, getting a huge sum of money and then failing to turn in a draft ... at least according to a new suit. Publishing company HarperCollins is going after Lohan, claiming she…
Video Credit: WatchMojo
News video: The Troubled Life of Lindsay Lohan

The Troubled Life of Lindsay Lohan 10:22

 The troubled life of Lindsay Lohan saw her go from Disney to Hollywood pariah.

HarperCollins American publishing house

James Murdoch in profile [Video]

James Murdoch in profile

A look at James Murdoch in profile as Rupert Murdoch's son resigns from NewsCorporation citing “disagreements over certain editorial content” published bythe media empire’s news outlets. The nature of the disagreements and the newsoutlets in question were not disclosed. Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporationcovers media outlets across the globe including The Sun, The Times and TheSunday Times – as well as Harper Collins Publishers in the UK, plus the NewYork Post in the US and the Dow Jones brand, which includes the Wall StreetJournal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Dina Lohan's fiance no longer sure wedding will go ahead [Video]

Dina Lohan's fiance no longer sure wedding will go ahead

Lindsay Lohan has been set to be a bridesmaid at her mother Dina Lohan's wedding, but Dina's fiance now admits the nuptials might not take place.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

