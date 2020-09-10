Lindsay Lohan Sued by HarperCollins for Breaking $365k Book Deal

You Might Like

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions HarperCollins American publishing house James Murdoch in profile



A look at James Murdoch in profile as Rupert Murdoch's son resigns from NewsCorporation citing “disagreements over certain editorial content” published bythe media empire’s news outlets. The nature of the disagreements and the newsoutlets in question were not disclosed. Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporationcovers media outlets across the globe including The Sun, The Times and TheSunday Times – as well as Harper Collins Publishers in the UK, plus the NewYork Post in the US and the Dow Jones brand, which includes the Wall StreetJournal. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published on January 1, 1970

Related videos from verified sources Dina Lohan's fiance no longer sure wedding will go ahead



Lindsay Lohan has been set to be a bridesmaid at her mother Dina Lohan's wedding, but Dina's fiance now admits the nuptials might not take place. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on July 20, 2020

Tweets about this