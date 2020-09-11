Global  
 

Jackson Mahomes Says TikTok Helped Him Blaze Path Out Of Patrick's Shadow

TMZ.com Friday, 11 September 2020
His brother is Patrick Mahomes. His father is a former MLB pitcher. Even his godfather, LaTroy Hawkins, threw in the big leagues as well. Jackson Mahomes -- Pat's little bro who isn't a pro athlete -- says living in that shadow wasn't easy at all…
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wears 'vote' shirt during warmups

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wears 'vote' shirt during warmups 00:23

 Before the season-opener Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sported a red shirt that read "vote" during warmups.

Trump on TikTok: 'I'm not extending deadlines' [Video]

Trump on TikTok: 'I'm not extending deadlines'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday the deadline set for the Chinese company ByteDance to sell the popular short-video app TikTok's U.S. assets would not be extended.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:24Published
ByteDance may miss U.S. deadline - report [Video]

ByteDance may miss U.S. deadline - report

ByteDance is likely to miss the deadline imposed by the Trump administration for the sale of TikTok's U.S. assets as new Chinese regulations have complicated deal talks, Bloomberg reported on Thursday. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:54Published

TikTok working to remove a distressing video from its platform

 Warning: This article discusses suicide and could be distressing for some people. A social media giant says it is "aggressively" trying to remove an upsetting..
New Zealand Herald

Scott Morrison demands 'horrifying' video circulating on TikTok is taken down

 Prime Minister Scott Morrison has condemned a graphic video being shared on the video-sharing platform TikTok and called on the company to do more to take it..
SBS

Mahomes, Watson Team Up To Send Meals To Frontline Workers Before NFL Kickoff

 Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson just came through in the clutch for each other's cities ... by donating meals to frontline workers in KC and Houston before..
TMZ.com

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gets engaged to girlfriend Brittany Matthews

 Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and longtime girlfriend Brittany Matthews were engaged Tuesday after the Chiefs' ring ceremony.
USATODAY.com

Patrick Mahomes Proposes To GF Brittany Matthews With Massive Diamond

 Patrick Mahomes wasn't the only one in his household to get a massive ring on Tuesday ... the superstar QB just proposed to his longtime GF, Brittany Matthews,..
TMZ.com
LeBron James and Other Athletes Sign Letter Against Voter Suppression [Video]

LeBron James and Other Athletes Sign Letter Against Voter Suppression

James was joined by Patrick Mahomes, Sloane Stephens and a slew of other athletes in signing the letter addressed to "fans of every age, race and gender".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

MLB postseason bubble: Globe Life Field to be home of the NLCS, World Series; Petco Park to host ALCS

 MLB and the players union are moving towards an agreement for the postseason, with the World Series to be played at a neutral site.
USATODAY.com
Justin Timberlake joins efforts to bring MLB to Nashville [Video]

Justin Timberlake joins efforts to bring MLB to Nashville

On Wednesday, Timberlake announced he will be investing in Music City Baseball.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Justin Timberlake Gunning To Bring MLB Team To Nashville, Big Group's New Investor

 Good news, bad news for Nashville ... The good -- Justin Timberlake's now officially on board with a plan to bring an MLB team to the city!!! The bad -- it still..
TMZ.com

