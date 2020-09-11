|
John Daly Has Surgery to Treat Bladder Cancer, 85% Chance It Returns
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Golf legend John Daly says he has undergone a procedure to treat bladder cancer ... but doctors told him there's a high probability it returns. 54-year-old Daly -- who famously won the PGA Championship in '91 -- says he had been battling back pain…
|
|
John Daly (golfer) American professional golfer
'Maybe there's a miracle' - Daly has surgery for bladder cancerTwo-time major champion John Daly reveals he has had surgery after being diagnosed with bladder cancer.
BBC News
PGA Championship golf tournament in the United States
Morikawa holds off England’s Casey to claim US PGA Championship
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13Published
Rory McIlroy determined to thrive without crowds in bid to end major drought
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Tiger Woods confident he can win 16th major title at US PGA Championship
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
