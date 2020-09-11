Global  
 

John Daly Has Surgery to Treat Bladder Cancer, 85% Chance It Returns

Friday, 11 September 2020
Golf legend John Daly says he has undergone a procedure to treat bladder cancer ... but doctors told him there's a high probability it returns. 54-year-old Daly -- who famously won the PGA Championship in '91 -- says he had been battling back pain…
'Maybe there's a miracle' - Daly has surgery for bladder cancer

 Two-time major champion John Daly reveals he has had surgery after being diagnosed with bladder cancer.
BBC News

